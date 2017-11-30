More Videos

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 3:54

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

Pause
Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 0:49

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 1:40

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 0:59

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 2:21

Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim 5:32

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

  • Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

    Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Break-in reported at Cash of America Pawn shop

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 30, 2017 03:03 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

Columbus police are investigating a burglary that occurred Wednesday night at the Cash of America Pawn shop on Victory Drive, authorities said.

The business was broken into around 11:30 p.m. It’s unclear at this time if anything was taken.

Authorities were called to the Cash of America Pawn shop at 3239 Victory Drive around 12 a.m. Thursday to investigate the burglary. No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were given in the initial police report.

More details will be provided as soon as they become available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 3:54

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

Pause
Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 0:49

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 1:40

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 0:59

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 2:21

Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim 5:32

'If these allegations are true, then I am truly the winner': Council discusses voter fraud claim

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

  • Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

    Gary Lee Jones Jr. took the stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. Jones is facing murder charges in connection with the Nov. 5, 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments. This is an excerpt of Jones' testimony. Jones testified that Bolden "tussled" with Adrian Devon Patterson,26, that he saw Bolden with a silver gun, heard a gun shot, but did not see the actual shooting.

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

View More Video