Break-in reported at Cash of America Pawn shop

Columbus police are investigating a burglary that occurred Wednesday night at the Cash of America Pawn shop on Victory Drive, authorities said.
The business was broken into around 11:30 p.m. It’s unclear at this time if anything was taken.
Authorities were called to the Cash of America Pawn shop at 3239 Victory Drive around 12 a.m. Thursday to investigate the burglary. No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were given in the initial police report.
More details will be provided as soon as they become available.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
