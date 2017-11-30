Police: Suspects took cartons of cigarettes

Police in Opelika, Ala., are searching for two suspects in the theft of cartons of cigarettes.
According to an official report, officers responded to Murphy Oil, 2950 Pepperell Parkway, on Nov. 24 regarding the theft of several cartons of cigarettes.
Police say the two suspects drove to Murphy Oil then stole the cartons of cigarettes and left in a red, extended cab Chevrolet S10 pick-up truck. The truck possibly had two-tone paint with beige or tan paint on the lower portion of the vehicle.
That vehicle was last seen traveling on Pepperell Parkway turning onto 30th Street.
One suspect is described a a white male, 20-25 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and boots.
The second suspect is described as a white male, also 20 to 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored wool cap, a light green or gray shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who may recognize either suspect, the vehicle, or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220.
You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
