Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing

(Not so) smooth criminals

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case

"Operation Hidden Guardian" leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

  Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

    Gary Lee Jones Jr. took the stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. Jones is facing murder charges in connection with the Nov. 5, 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments. This is an excerpt of Jones' testimony. Jones testified that Bolden "tussled" with Adrian Devon Patterson,26, that he saw Bolden with a silver gun, heard a gun shot, but did not see the actual shooting.

Gary Lee Jones Jr. took the stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. Jones is facing murder charges in connection with the Nov. 5, 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments. This is an excerpt of Jones' testimony. Jones testified that Bolden "tussled" with Adrian Devon Patterson,26, that he saw Bolden with a silver gun, heard a gun shot, but did not see the actual shooting.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Two shootings in Phenix City left one man dead Wednesday and another injured just west of 10th Avenue on Fourth Street South, police said. A unidentified man who appeared to be in his early 20s was pronounced dead of a gunshot to the head at 4:19 p.m. at the scene, Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said. His body will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery, Ala. on Thursday. Sumbry said his office is trying to get in touch with relatives to identify the man.

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."

The murder trial for a man charged in a 2014 fatal shooting in Columbus started Tuesday morning. Gary Lee Jones Jr.,25,is one of two suspects charged in the Nov. 5, 2014 fatal shooting of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments in Columbus. The case against codefendant Adrian Devon Patterson,26, was severed, so he will be tried separately later. The indictment charges Jones and Patterson with malice or deliberate murder, felony murder for allegedly killing Bolden while committing the felony of aggravated assault, and aggravated assault. Jones is charged also with using a gun to commit a crime. These are excerpts from the argument made by Michael Eddings, the defense attorney representing Jones.

Burglars target Smiths Station gun store for second time in six weeks

For the second time in six weeks, a Smiths Station gun shop has been targeted by burglars who back a pickup truck into the building hoping for a big weapons haul. And for the second time, the would-be thieves walked away empty handed, according to Rodney Stariha, owner of Flat Iron Arms on Lee Road 246.

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

Phenix City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Phenix City police responded to a call of a person being shot in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 27-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

A 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder November 7, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was accused in the death of Tremaine Taylor, who was fatally shot August 31, 2017, at 458 Henson Avenue in Columbus, Georgia. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court. His plea comes about a week after 17-year-old Clayton Perry and 18-year-old Antwuan Rashee King pleaded not guilty to lying about the shooting.

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide

Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating a homicide at 4432 Pharr Ave. where a man was found dead Monday morning, November 6, 2017. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said blood was around the white male victim whose identity was not immediately released.

Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court

Jace Jenkins, accused of a homicide on Halloween, and Wesley Holt, who allegedly shot Central High School student Jayvon Sherman earlier this month, make their first appearance before Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers.

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Judge William Rumer said the jury sent a written question about 4:15 p.m. asking to have a juror replaced. The other jurors did not complain that the lone holdout was refusing to deliberate, which could result in the judge replacing the juror with an alternate. Rumer read aloud his response, which was, “No, the court will not remove this juror at this time.” He then brought the jury into the courtroom, told them to resume deliberating Friday morning at 9, and dismissed them for the day.