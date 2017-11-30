Ralph Hudgens
Ralph Hudgens Office of Commissioner of Insurance
Ralph Hudgens Office of Commissioner of Insurance

Crime

Fatal fire still under investigation

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

November 30, 2017 05:02 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A cause of death still has not been given in a fatal fire Monday in Jackson County, Ga.

The office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the house fire in which human remains were found.

There has been no identification of the victim given.

The body was sent to the State Crime Lab.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The autopsy is not complete so we do not have a cause of death yet,” said Glenn Allen, communications director in the commissioner’s office, on Thursday.

Allen said while the investigation is not complete, arson is not suspected.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

    Gary Lee Jones Jr. took the stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. Jones is facing murder charges in connection with the Nov. 5, 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments. This is an excerpt of Jones' testimony. Jones testified that Bolden "tussled" with Adrian Devon Patterson,26, that he saw Bolden with a silver gun, heard a gun shot, but did not see the actual shooting.

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 3:54

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun
Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 0:49

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured
Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 1:40

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case

View More Video