Fatal fire still under investigation

A cause of death still has not been given in a fatal fire Monday in Jackson County, Ga.
The office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the house fire in which human remains were found.
There has been no identification of the victim given.
The body was sent to the State Crime Lab.
“The autopsy is not complete so we do not have a cause of death yet,” said Glenn Allen, communications director in the commissioner’s office, on Thursday.
Allen said while the investigation is not complete, arson is not suspected.
