More Videos 3:54 Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun Pause 0:59 Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 0:49 Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 1:40 Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 0:46 Police use Taser to take man into custody following Macon Road standoff 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage 2:21 Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Surveillance video shows man attempting to break into vehicles The Lee County Sheriff's Office recently received this video of a male subject attempting to enter vehicles in the Shadow Wood neighborhood. If you can identify the individual in this video, please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651. The Lee County Sheriff's Office recently received this video of a male subject attempting to enter vehicles in the Shadow Wood neighborhood. If you can identify the individual in this video, please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651. Courtesy of Lee County Sheriff's Office

The Lee County Sheriff's Office recently received this video of a male subject attempting to enter vehicles in the Shadow Wood neighborhood. If you can identify the individual in this video, please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651. Courtesy of Lee County Sheriff's Office