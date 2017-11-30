Stephanie Harper
Stephanie Harper
Stephanie Harper

Crime

Woman charged after found dancing off stage at strip club

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

November 30, 2017 08:13 PM

A Columbus woman was taken into custody late Wednesday after she was found dancing off stage at the Foxy Lady strip club on Victory Drive, police said.

Stephanie Lynn Harper, 25, was charged with one count of dancing off stage after her 10 p.m. arrest at 3023 Victory Drive. She was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and released on bond Thursday.

The Special Operations Unit of the Columbus Police Department was making a compliance check when an officer found Harper dancing off stage in front of a man. She wasn’t performing on a platform and several single dollar bills were scattered at her feet.

Under city ordinance, the law states that all dancers shall perform on a platform or stage intended for that purpose.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

    Gary Lee Jones Jr. took the stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. Jones is facing murder charges in connection with the Nov. 5, 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden outside the Riverwind Apartments. This is an excerpt of Jones' testimony. Jones testified that Bolden "tussled" with Adrian Devon Patterson,26, that he saw Bolden with a silver gun, heard a gun shot, but did not see the actual shooting.

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 3:54

Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun
Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 0:49

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured
Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 1:40

Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case

View More Video