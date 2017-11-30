Woman charged after found dancing off stage at strip club

A Columbus woman was taken into custody late Wednesday after she was found dancing off stage at the Foxy Lady strip club on Victory Drive, police said.
Stephanie Lynn Harper, 25, was charged with one count of dancing off stage after her 10 p.m. arrest at 3023 Victory Drive. She was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and released on bond Thursday.
The Special Operations Unit of the Columbus Police Department was making a compliance check when an officer found Harper dancing off stage in front of a man. She wasn’t performing on a platform and several single dollar bills were scattered at her feet.
Under city ordinance, the law states that all dancers shall perform on a platform or stage intended for that purpose.
Never miss a local story.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments