  • Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

    Maj. Gil Slouchick, who heads the Bureau of Investigative Services at the Columbus Police Department, talks about drug crimes, how the department is addressing the issue and what the community can do to help.

Crime

Columbus man found with more than $300 worth of Ecstasy, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

December 01, 2017 12:06 PM

A man was arrested after he was allegedly found with more than $300 worth of Ecstasy early Thursday during at traffic stop in south Columbus, authorities said.

Joseph Bradley Jr., 23, faces one count each of possession of Ecstasy with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, obstruction and open container. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Joseph Bradley (2)
Joseph Bradley

A Columbus police officer said he initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of North Lumpkin Road and Victory Drive around 3:24 a.m. Thursday on a 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera with no insurance.

Authorities said Bradley Jr., who was in the vehicle, tried to flee authorities with an open container, .5 grams of marijuana, .2 grams of cocaine and 25 Ecstasy pills in his possession. He allegedly also had a straw with cocaine residue on it.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

