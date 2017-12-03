Cars broken into at Blackmon Road apartment complex

Police are investigating a report of cars being illegally entered at Greystone Farm Apartments on Blackmon Road in Columbus.
According to official reports at least two cars were broken into and another was stolen.
The incidents happened during the early morning hours Saturday.
No details were given as to what was taken or of a suspect.
There was no description of the vehicle.
Anyone with information should contact Columbus police.
