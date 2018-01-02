Second suspect charged with murder in shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop

A second suspect has been charged in the Dec. 20 shootout at the Columbus Pawn Shop on Fort Benning Road that left one dead and three injured.

Marquiell "Q" Wilson, 21, was released from Midtown Medical Center on Monday and charged with murder. He was placed into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court.

His arrest comes days after a 15-year-old boy pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to murder in connection with the shootout.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop Pause 3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 0:52 Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 1:45 15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says 2:55 Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 0:11 Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 1:58 Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 5:38 Job Spotlight: Meet professional boxer Money Powell IV 1:56 Spotlight on Merri Sherman, Columbus Sports Council Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance Columbus police and Columbus Fire & EMS place a man into an ambulance after a shootout at the Columbus Pawn Shop at Torch Hill and Fort Benning roads. One person is dead and two others are wounded after the shootout inside the pawn shop, police say. Police chief Ricky Boren said the man being taken away in the ambulance is a suspect in the shooting. Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance Columbus police and Columbus Fire & EMS place a man into an ambulance after a shootout at the Columbus Pawn Shop at Torch Hill and Fort Benning roads. One person is dead and two others are wounded after the shootout inside the pawn shop, police say. Police chief Ricky Boren said the man being taken away in the ambulance is a suspect in the shooting. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

Authorities were called to the Columbus Pawn Shop at 2241 Fort Benning Road around 12:05 p.m. Dec. 20 to investigate a shooting. They found 68-year-old Joseph Howard Johnson III unresponsive inside of the business with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The part-time employee was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:30 p.m., Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said.

A second male employee was outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm. The 15-year-old was found wounded in the middle of Torch Hill Road, just west of the shop, and Wilson was found shot in a vacant lot about one block south of the business.

Columbus Police Maj. JD Hawk told the Ledger-Enquirer hours after the shooting that it appeared to be the result of a robbery attempt.

Cpl. Sherman Hayes told the court Thursday that both suspects entered the pawn shop and tried to sell an amp, but the business declined. They returned to the establishment about 30 minutes later, according to police.

More Videos 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop Pause 3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 0:52 Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 1:45 15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says 2:55 Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 0:11 Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 1:58 Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 5:38 Job Spotlight: Meet professional boxer Money Powell IV 1:56 Spotlight on Merri Sherman, Columbus Sports Council Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has confirmed that one person is dead at the Columbus Pawn Shop at Fort Benning and Torch Hill roads. No other details were available. Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer as more information becomes available. Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has confirmed that one person is dead at the Columbus Pawn Shop at Fort Benning and Torch Hill roads. No other details were available. Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer as more information becomes available. Mike Haskey Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

"Upon entering the business for a second time, just a few seconds were spent before gunfire was opened on Mr. Joseph Johnson," Hayes testified.

Police said the suspects "continued their activity inside the business" as more shots were fired, wounding the second employee.

"The employee then returned gunfire in subsequence," Hayes said. "At which time, several rounds of ammunition were exchanged between the two parties. During the gunfire, the 15-year-old and 'Q' fled the business."

The men allegedly damaged the door while fleeing. It was hanging off of its hinges.

Officials interviewed the 15-year-old at the hospital the following day. He allegedly said he met up with Wilson after being suspended from school. He said they headed to the pawn shop, where he tried to sell an amp but was denied.

Hayes said the 15-year-old stated that they then went to the Circle K gas station, and the other suspect suggested they return to business to see what the shop would be interested in purchasing. He told police he was looking at his phone when shots were fired.

"(The 15-year-old) explained that he was standing by the door," Hayes told the court. "At which time, he suddenly heard a gunshot and he has identified that 'Q' fired the shot at Mr. Joseph Johnson. He explained that there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the store employee."

Hayes said they believe there is surveillance video of the deadly shooting, but they have only reviewed parts of the video.

More Videos 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop Pause 3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 0:52 Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 1:45 15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says 2:55 Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 0:11 Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 1:58 Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 5:38 Job Spotlight: Meet professional boxer Money Powell IV 1:56 Spotlight on Merri Sherman, Columbus Sports Council Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92



