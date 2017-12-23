Malcolm Johnson
Man charged in Buena Vista Road crash with serious injuries

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

December 23, 2017 10:44 AM

A Columbus man was charged Thursday with leaving the scene of an accident on Buena Vista Road that left victims with serious injuries, police said.

Malcolm Johnson, 23, also faces one count each of duties of a driver to report fatal injury accident and failing to stop and render aid. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bonds totaling more than

$900.

Jonhson is charged in connection with a 6:50 p.m. Thursday crash at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Floyd Road. Serious injuries were reported in crash in the 4900 block of Buena Vista Road.

The suspect was taken into custody late Thursday.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

