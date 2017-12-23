Smiths , Ala., man faces gambling and related charges in Columbus

A Smiths, Ala., man faces gambling and other related charges in Columbus, police said .
William Hinkle, 71, was taken into custody on Frederick Road in Opelika, Ala., at 10:45 a.m. Friday. He was charged with two counts each of commercial gambling and keeping a gambling place and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police said Hinkle was arrested on warrants from the Columbus Police Department but listed no time or date the offenses allegedly occurred.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
