William Hinkle

Crime

Smiths , Ala., man faces gambling and related charges in Columbus

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

December 23, 2017 11:12 AM

December 23, 2017 11:12 AM

A Smiths, Ala., man faces gambling and other related charges in Columbus, police said .

William Hinkle, 71, was taken into custody on Frederick Road in Opelika, Ala., at 10:45 a.m. Friday. He was charged with two counts each of commercial gambling and keeping a gambling place and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Police said Hinkle was arrested on warrants from the Columbus Police Department but listed no time or date the offenses allegedly occurred.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

