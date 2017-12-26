Columbus police report shooting at former Value Place on Victory Drive

Columbus police were called early Tuesday to a shooting at the former Value Place extended stay motel on Victory Drive.
Details of the incident reported at 2:23 a.m. were sketchy.
Police report that two officers initially responded to the 1801 Victory Drive motel now called Woodspring Suites. An ambulance also came, and eventually four more officers were summoned.
A police report called the incident an aggravated assault involving a gun, but listed no victim or suspect.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
