Crime

Columbus police report shooting at former Value Place on Victory Drive

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

December 26, 2017 09:19 AM

Columbus police were called early Tuesday to a shooting at the former Value Place extended stay motel on Victory Drive.

Details of the incident reported at 2:23 a.m. were sketchy.

Police report that two officers initially responded to the 1801 Victory Drive motel now called Woodspring Suites. An ambulance also came, and eventually four more officers were summoned.

A police report called the incident an aggravated assault involving a gun, but listed no victim or suspect.

