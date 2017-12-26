Police: Man’s leg cut when he is thrown onto table

Crime

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police have arrested a 42-year-old Columbus man and charged him with battery and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

According to an official report, Matthew Stephen Cox was arrested Tuesday at 1:18 a.m. on Ballantyne Way.

Police say Cox attacked a man throwing him onto a table causing a cut to the man’s leg. Police say Cox then punched the man busting his lip.

Police say that while being searched, Cox was found to be in possession of the drug Xanax not prescribed to him.

Cox is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Wednesday at 8 a.m.

