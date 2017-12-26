Mary Louise Bowser
Mary Louise Bowser Muscogee County Jail
Mary Louise Bowser Muscogee County Jail

Crime

Police say woman with knife charged, cut man during argument

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

December 26, 2017 06:08 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Columbus police say a man was cut when a woman charged him with a knife.

According to a police report, Mary Bowser, 61, was arrested Monday around 12:10 a.m. and charged with battery with visible harm.

The report says Bowser became hostile during a verbal argument and cut the victim on the arm.

The incident happened on Foresthill Road.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The report says she is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Thursday at 2 p.m.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop
'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper
Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior 1:58

Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior

View More Video