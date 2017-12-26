Police say woman with knife charged, cut man during argument

Columbus police say a man was cut when a woman charged him with a knife.
According to a police report, Mary Bowser, 61, was arrested Monday around 12:10 a.m. and charged with battery with visible harm.
The report says Bowser became hostile during a verbal argument and cut the victim on the arm.
The incident happened on Foresthill Road.
The report says she is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Thursday at 2 p.m.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
