Man faces drug possession charge

A 36-year-old man has been arrested by Columbus police and faces drug related charges.
According to a police report, Steven Terrell Flint was arrested Sunday at noon at Midtown Medical Center.
He was arrested on outstanding warrants for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug related objects.
The report says Flint is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Thursday at 8 a.m.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
