More Videos

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Pause
Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 2:00

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 2:55

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 0:11

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Man injured in Columbus shooting

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

December 27, 2017 12:35 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Columbus police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting near Eighth Street that left a 43-year-old man wounded.

He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to the chin. His current condition has yet to be released.

Authorities were called to hospital around 1:57 a.m. Tuesday to check on a gunshot wound victim. He reported being shot in the area of Wilson Homes at 3400 Eighth Ave.

No suspects were named or described in the initial police report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Pause
Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 2:00

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 2:55

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 0:57

16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 0:11

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

View More Video