Man injured in Columbus shooting

Columbus police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting near Eighth Street that left a 43-year-old man wounded.
He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to the chin. His current condition has yet to be released.
Authorities were called to hospital around 1:57 a.m. Tuesday to check on a gunshot wound victim. He reported being shot in the area of Wilson Homes at 3400 Eighth Ave.
No suspects were named or described in the initial police report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
