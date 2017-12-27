Man injured in Columbus shooting

More Videos 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop Pause 2:00 Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 2:55 Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 0:57 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 0:11 Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy