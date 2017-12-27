GBI investigating officer involved shooting at hospital

A hospital shooting involving a police officer at a hospital in Milledgeville is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
According an official report, the incident occurred Tuesday at Navicent Health Baldwin.
At approximately 10:47 a.m. the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at Milledgeville Manor Apartments concerning someone with suicidal thoughts. Deputies and emergency medical services arrived and transported the person by ambulance to the hospital.
The GBI report says at the hospital the subject became combative with two officers of the Navicent Health Police Department and was subdued with a Taser.
The subject calmed down and restraints were removed. The subject became combative again and tried to disarm one of the police officers. The subject was shot by a police officer during the struggle.
No officer or hospital staff were injured.
The subject was then taken Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon for treatment.
He is listed in critical condition.
