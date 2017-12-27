Crime

Driver killed when Dodge pickup strikes disabled tractor trailer

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

December 27, 2017 03:54 PM

A Milton, Fla., man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Nathan Chase Dixon was killed when the 2015 Dodge pickup he was driving struck a disabled 2017 Peterbilt tractor trailer at 8:11 p.m.

He was prounounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in his vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The crash occurred on U.S. 280 near the 61 mile marker, about four miles north of Alex City, Ala.

The crash is being investigated by Alabama State Troopers.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop
'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper
Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior 1:58

Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior

View More Video