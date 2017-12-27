Driver killed when Dodge pickup strikes disabled tractor trailer

A Milton, Fla., man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Nathan Chase Dixon was killed when the 2015 Dodge pickup he was driving struck a disabled 2017 Peterbilt tractor trailer at 8:11 p.m.
He was prounounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in his vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
The crash occurred on U.S. 280 near the 61 mile marker, about four miles north of Alex City, Ala.
The crash is being investigated by Alabama State Troopers.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
