Two arrested at Walmart after report of gun at Columbus Park Crossing store

Two Columbus men were arrested Wednesday afternoon at the Walmart in Columbus Park Crossing after police were called about a gun.
Malik Holtzclaw, 20, was charged with one count of simple assault, reckless conduct, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and carrying a concealed weapon. Joshua Delafuente, 18, faces obstruction of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct in connection with the 1:51 p.m. incident. Both are held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called to the 5448 Whittlesey Blvd. store after a report of a person with a gun. The confrontation involved the two suspects and a victim.
Holtzclaw and Delafuente were arrested at the scene, police said.
