Crime

Two arrested at Walmart after report of gun at Columbus Park Crossing store

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

December 27, 2017 07:48 PM

Two Columbus men were arrested Wednesday afternoon at the Walmart in Columbus Park Crossing after police were called about a gun.

Malik Holtzclaw, 20, was charged with one count of simple assault, reckless conduct, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and carrying a concealed weapon. Joshua Delafuente, 18, faces obstruction of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct in connection with the 1:51 p.m. incident. Both are held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Police were called to the 5448 Whittlesey Blvd. store after a report of a person with a gun. The confrontation involved the two suspects and a victim.

Holtzclaw and Delafuente were arrested at the scene, police said.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

