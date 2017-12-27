Death under investigation after man, 63, gunned down in Phenix City

The Phenix City police are investigating after a man was gunned down Wednesday in the 100 block of Ware Road.
The victim was identified as David Wayne Wimmer, 63. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, Police Lt. Angela Leslie said in a release.
Police went to the area after receiving a suspicious call at 7:07 p.m. on Ware Road. The death remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division.
Anyone with information on the death should call the Criminal Investigation Division at the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2825.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576
