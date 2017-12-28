More Videos

Crime

Woman reports home invasion at Columbus apartment

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

December 28, 2017 01:07 PM

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects in a home invasion that occurred Tuesday morning at Gentian Oaks Apartments.


In the initial police report, there was no mention of anyone being seriously injured.


Columbus police were called to the Gentian Oaks Apartments at 4503 Reese Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to meet someone. A woman stated that there was a home invasion in which a pistol was aimed at her.


No suspects were named or described in the police report. No arrests have been made in the case.


Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

