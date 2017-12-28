Woman reports home invasion at Columbus apartment

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects in a home invasion that occurred Tuesday morning at Gentian Oaks Apartments.
In the initial police report, there was no mention of anyone being seriously injured.
Never miss a local story.
Columbus police were called to the Gentian Oaks Apartments at 4503 Reese Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to meet someone. A woman stated that there was a home invasion in which a pistol was aimed at her.
No suspects were named or described in the police report. No arrests have been made in the case.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments