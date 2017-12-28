Woman reports home invasion at Columbus apartment

More Videos 1:45 15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says Pause 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 2:55 Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 0:11 Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 3:01 Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Video Link copy Embed Code copy

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

