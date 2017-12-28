GBI: Possible human remains found in suitcase

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to Butts County after possible human remains were discovered.
According to a news release, the GBI got involved following a request from Butts County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, a motorist searching for a lost item on the side of I-75 southbound, within a few miles of exit 201, found what is believed to be human skeletal remains.
They were in a suitcase.
It appeared that the suitcase had been at the location for some time and was not recently deposited.
The remains will be sent to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with information should call the Butts County Sheriff’s Office at 770-775-8232 or the GBI at 478-445-4173.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
