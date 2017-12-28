Daniel Crawford
Crime

Man accused of sending obscene material to 16-year-old girl

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

December 28, 2017 07:03 PM

December 28, 2017

What started as a rape investigation seven months ago has led to a Columbus man charged with electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, police said Thursday.

Daniel Crawford, 22, was arrested on outstanding warrants and also is charged with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the neglect, delinquency of a minor. He was taken into custody in the 6000 block of Technology Parkway in Midland and held without bond on the more serious charge for a 2 p.m. Jan. 2, 2018 hearing in Recorder’s Court.

The Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department started an investigation on May 31 after a 16-year-old girl came to the Public Safety Center to report an alleged rape at an apartment complex on Moon Road. The assault is alleged to have occurred 6-8 p.m. on May 30.

The location is listed as a residence for the suspect, according to an arrest report.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

