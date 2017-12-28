Police offer active shooters seminar for churches Jan. 10 at City Services Center

With growing concerns about safety in places of worship, the Columbus Police Department is conducting a free seminar on church safety and responding to active shooters.
The seminar is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 10, 2018 in the Community Room at the City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way in Columbus.
Spurred by the Nov. 5 shooting deaths of 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, church members have attended similar sessions with police across Columbus since the deadly attack.
Authorities described an active shooter as one or more persons engaged in killing or willing to kill multiple people in an occupied area.
