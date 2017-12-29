Fired taxi driver tried to strike former co-workers with vehicle, Columbus police say

Quanisha Joanne Holt, 26, pleaded not guilty to reckless conduct and disorderly conduct. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $1,750.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to State Court.
Columbus police were called to the Radio/Co-op Taxi service at 1795 Cusseta Road around 2:40 p.m. Thursday to investigate an altercation involving a woman and several employees.
The caller reported that Holt tried to ram into a gate and strike multiple employees with a taxi during an altercation. She allegedly threatened to kill them also, but no one was harmed.
Officer Jon Riley said Holt, who was terminated from the taxi service, was still arguing with the employees when he arrived. He spoke with witnesses on the scene, who gave the same account of the incident as the caller.
Riley said he reviewed surveillance video that showed Holt getting into a verbal altercation with several employees before driving a taxi toward the gate. She stopped a few feet before the gate, according to police.
"There were four employees near the vehicle and the gate while that incident was occurring," Riley told the court. "There was another employee standing on the outside of the gate. Then (an employee) approached the vehicle, and Ms. Holt appeared to attempt to strike her with the vehicle also."
Authorities said the dispute was about Holt being terminated from Radio/Co-op Taxi service after smoking marijuana in a vehicle.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
