More Videos

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Pause
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says 1:45

15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 2:55

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 0:11

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

Coroner discusses homicide and murder 3:14

Coroner discusses homicide and murder

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Fired taxi driver tried to strike former co-workers with vehicle, Columbus police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

December 29, 2017 12:48 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A woman allegedly tried to strike her former co-workers with a vehicle Thursday afternoon after being fired from the Radio/Co-op Taxi service on Cusseta Road, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder's Court.


Quanisha Joanne Holt, 26, pleaded not guilty to reckless conduct and disorderly conduct. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $1,750.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to State Court.

Columbus police were called to the Radio/Co-op Taxi service at 1795 Cusseta Road around 2:40 p.m. Thursday to investigate an altercation involving a woman and several employees.

The caller reported that Holt tried to ram into a gate and strike multiple employees with a taxi during an altercation. She allegedly threatened to kill them also, but no one was harmed.

Officer Jon Riley said Holt, who was terminated from the taxi service, was still arguing with the employees when he arrived. He spoke with witnesses on the scene, who gave the same account of the incident as the caller.

Riley said he reviewed surveillance video that showed Holt getting into a verbal altercation with several employees before driving a taxi toward the gate. She stopped a few feet before the gate, according to police.

"There were four employees near the vehicle and the gate while that incident was occurring," Riley told the court. "There was another employee standing on the outside of the gate. Then (an employee) approached the vehicle, and Ms. Holt appeared to attempt to strike her with the vehicle also."

Authorities said the dispute was about Holt being terminated from Radio/Co-op Taxi service after smoking marijuana in a vehicle.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Pause
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says 1:45

15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 2:55

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 0:11

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

Coroner discusses homicide and murder 3:14

Coroner discusses homicide and murder

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

View More Video