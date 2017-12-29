Burglary reported at Columbus food mart

Columbus police are searching for two unidentified burglary suspects in Thursday morning's burglary at the Star Food Mart on River Road.
It's unclear at this time what, if anything, was taken.
An officer said he was patrolling the area of 35th Street and River Road around 5:02 a.m. Thursday when someone flagged him down to report two men running from the Star Food Mart.
Officials confirmed that the business was broke into minutes before. No other details were given in the initial police report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
