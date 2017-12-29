Crime

Interactive map: View the locations where homcides took place in Columbus during 2017

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

December 29, 2017 07:50 PM

Scroll through the map below to see where the 43 homicides in Columbus during 2017 took place:

For more information on homicides and murders this year in Columbus, read our full breakdown by-the-numbers here.

Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94

