Three taken to hospital after Friday morning shooting on 24th Street

Three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to Midtown Medical Center shortly before noon on Friday after a shooting on 14th Street, according to Columbus police.
An officer arrived to 1425 24th Street at around 11:40 a.m. Friday and discovered two individuals who had been shot, police said. The two victims were taken to the hospital.
Another officer arrived at Midtown Medical Center where another individual arrived who had also been shot, police say.
The injuries to the victims were not life threatening, and detectives have continued to investigate the shooting, police say.
The 1400 block of 24th Street was the site of four homicides in 2017. Lavonte Thomas, 26, was fatally shot April 30 in the 1400 block of 24th Street. About a month later, 23-year-old Glen Adipi was also shot and killed in the same apartment complex.
In September, 23-year-old Datrell Roberson and 28-year-old Xavier Scott were also shot and killed on 24th Street.
