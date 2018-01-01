Man, 61, dies more than two weeks after Columbus shooting

A Columbus man died Monday, more than two weeks after a shooting on Mays Avenue, authorities said.
Kenneth Moore, 61, was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at Midtown Medical Center, said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. The deputy coroner said Moore was shot during a home invasion at his home before he was taken to the hospital.
Police said they weren’t aware of the death. No details were available Monday on an autopsy.
Worley said the death would be ruled a homicide. Records for 2017 show Columbus recorded 44 homicides and police have investigated 35 as murders. Moore’s death hasn’t been included on the list because the death occurred in 2018.
