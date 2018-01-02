More Videos

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here's what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Crime

Police searching for gunman in Dollar General robbery

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 02, 2018 10:16 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Opelika police are trying to identify the unidentified suspect in Friday night's armed robbery at the Dollar General at 3706 Pepperell Parkway.

An employee told police that a black man wearing a red mask on his face entered the store around 8:15 p.m. Friday and demanded money from the register. He was armed with a gun and dressed in a gray hoodie, black top and black pants.

He ran from the store and headed toward King’s Mobile Home Estates an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 335-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous if you wish.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

