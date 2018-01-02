More Videos

Crime

Columbus police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 02, 2018 11:28 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects tied to the armed robbery that occurred Monday night at the Dollar General on Hamilton Road.

In the initial police report, there was no mention of injuries.

Authorities were called to the Dollar General at 2500 Hamilton Road after its alarm sounded around 10:05 p.m. Monday. Further investigation indicates that the business was robbed.

No further details have been released.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

