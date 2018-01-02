Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

List of 2018 homicides in Columbus

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 02, 2018 03:12 PM

Here is a list of 2018 Columbus homicides as determined by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said:

January

1. Nancy Johnson, 63, was killed and her 44-year-old daughter was injured Jan. 1 during a shooting at a New Year’s party in the 2900 block of Colorado Street.

Other Deaths

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

1. Kenneth Moore, 61, was shot Dec. 18 during a home invasion at his Mays Avenue residence. He was died Jan. 1 at Columbus Midtown Medical Center.

Columbus police are waiting for the autopsy reports from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation before determining whether they will rule his death as a homicide.

Note: Moore’s death was listed on Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan's 2018 list of homicides, but Columbus police did not include it on their list. Click here for more information.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop
'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper
Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior 1:58

Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior

View More Video