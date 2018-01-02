List of 2018 homicides in Columbus

Here is a list of 2018 Columbus homicides as determined by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said:
January
1. Nancy Johnson, 63, was killed and her 44-year-old daughter was injured Jan. 1 during a shooting at a New Year’s party in the 2900 block of Colorado Street.
Other Deaths
1. Kenneth Moore, 61, was shot Dec. 18 during a home invasion at his Mays Avenue residence. He was died Jan. 1 at Columbus Midtown Medical Center.
Columbus police are waiting for the autopsy reports from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation before determining whether they will rule his death as a homicide.
Note: Moore’s death was listed on Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan's 2018 list of homicides, but Columbus police did not include it on their list. Click here for more information.
