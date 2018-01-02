More Videos

    A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

Crime

Man charged with rape attempt at Columbus apartment

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 02, 2018 03:57 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A 23-year-old was accused of trying to rape a woman early Monday at a Veterans Parkway apartment, authorities said.

Tyrie Thomas faces one count each of attempted rape, aggravated assault and aggravated stalking. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail, but he was released after posting bond.

Tyrie Thomas (2)
Tyrie Thomas

Columbus police were called to an apartment complex on Veterans Parkway around 3 a.m. Monday to investigate an assault. A woman told authorities that Thomas tried to rape her, but no other details were released in the initial police report.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

