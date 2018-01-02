Man charged with rape attempt at Columbus apartment

A 23-year-old was accused of trying to rape a woman early Monday at a Veterans Parkway apartment, authorities said.
Tyrie Thomas faces one count each of attempted rape, aggravated assault and aggravated stalking. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail, but he was released after posting bond.
Never miss a local story.
Columbus police were called to an apartment complex on Veterans Parkway around 3 a.m. Monday to investigate an assault. A woman told authorities that Thomas tried to rape her, but no other details were released in the initial police report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments