Police: Columbus woman stabs man

Columbus police say a 32-year-old Columbus woman stabbed a man Tuesday.
According to an official report, arrested Tuesday was Ashley Riser.
She has been charged with battery with physical visible harm.
Riser, who is now in the Muscogee County Jail, did not resist arrest.
Police were dispatched to a location on Third Avenue at 3:23 a.m.
The report does not say how serious the wound is or what kind of weapon was used.
Riser is scheduled to be in Columbus Recorder’s Court Wednesday.
