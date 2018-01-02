Ashley Riser
Ashley Riser Muscogee County Jail
Ashley Riser Muscogee County Jail

Crime

Police: Columbus woman stabs man

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 02, 2018 06:27 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Columbus police say a 32-year-old Columbus woman stabbed a man Tuesday.

According to an official report, arrested Tuesday was Ashley Riser.

She has been charged with battery with physical visible harm.

Riser, who is now in the Muscogee County Jail, did not resist arrest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police were dispatched to a location on Third Avenue at 3:23 a.m.

The report does not say how serious the wound is or what kind of weapon was used.

Riser is scheduled to be in Columbus Recorder’s Court Wednesday.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop
'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper
Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior 1:58

Three plead not guilty in deadly shooting of Kendrick High senior

View More Video