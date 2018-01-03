More Videos

Photographer's Notebook: Below-freezing temps create temporary ice sculptures

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Man pleads not guilty to 2 deadly July shootings in Columbus

Man pleads not guilty to 2 deadly July shootings in Columbus

What happens in a rape kit exam?

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Looking back: City inspector says heat issues under control at The Ralston

Looking back: City inspector says heat issues under control at The Ralston

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin

    If you witness a crime, here's what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here's what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Deputies searching for owners of dogs that killed 11 animals in Lee County

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 03, 2018 12:22 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Lee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the owners of the dogs that killed 11 animals and injured several others.

Officials were notified on Thursday about a group of dogs roaming in the 700 block of Lee Road 78 in Camp Hill, Ala. They injured about 20 goats, sheep and lamb at a residence, ultimately killing 11 animals, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

“Please watch for these animals as pack dogs have been known to harm domestic animals, livestock and even children,” the Facebook post read.

Those who know the dog owners or have information about the case are encouarged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

More Videos

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Man pleads not guilty to 2 deadly July shootings in Columbus

Man pleads not guilty to 2 deadly July shootings in Columbus

What happens in a rape kit exam?

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Looking back: City inspector says heat issues under control at The Ralston

Looking back: City inspector says heat issues under control at The Ralston

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin

