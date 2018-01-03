Deputies searching for owners of dogs that killed 11 animals in Lee County

Lee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the owners of the dogs that killed 11 animals and injured several others.
Officials were notified on Thursday about a group of dogs roaming in the 700 block of Lee Road 78 in Camp Hill, Ala. They injured about 20 goats, sheep and lamb at a residence, ultimately killing 11 animals, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
“Please watch for these animals as pack dogs have been known to harm domestic animals, livestock and even children,” the Facebook post read.
Those who know the dog owners or have information about the case are encouarged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
