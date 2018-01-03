Alabama State Troopers worked 23 traffic deaths over holiday period

During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday period Alabama State Troopers investigated 23 traffic fatalities.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deaths occurred during a 17-day period from Dec. 16, 2017- Jan. 1, 2018.
During the same period in 2016, 31 traffic fatalities were investigated.
There were no fatalities on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.
The fatal crashes occurred in Autauga, Baldwin, Calhoun, Choctaw, Colbert, Coosa, Crenshaw, Cullman, Dallas, DSekalb, Escambia, Geneva, Limestone, Mobile, Russell, St. Clair, Shelby and Washington Counties.
Those killed were 16 drivers, passengers, two pedestrians and one bicyclist.
Of those who died in the traffic crashes, 20 were traveling in vehicles equipped with seat betls but 11 of them were not using them.
For the year 2017 there were 598 traffic deaths, 73 fewer than 2016’s 671.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
