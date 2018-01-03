K9 dog Lexi helped find murder suspect
Georgia K9 “Lexi” helps sheriff’s department catch murder suspect hiding in woods

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 03, 2018 04:19 PM

A dog from a Georgia Department of Corrections K9 unit recently helped to capture a murder suspect.

According to a report on the GDC website, it was Dec. 29 that the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department received a tip that murder suspect, James Pritchett, was hiding at a residence in Alapaha, Georgia.

While attempting to serve the warrant with Tifton Police Department it was determined that Pritchett had left the residence on foot and possibly with a 12-gauge shotgun.

GDC K9 handlers, Tyler Westlake and Brandon Jewell, along with K9 Lexi were called to the scene to assist local law enforcement.

The report says upon arriving on the scene, the handlers established a track which led them approximately three quarters of a mile through a swamp. After exiting the swamp, they discovered suspect Pritchett had camouflaged himself with branches and bushes next to an oak tree. Pritchett was taken into custody and turned over to Berrien County Sherrif’s Department without incident.

According to a story in the Tifton Gazette, Pritchett, 17, is charged with killing 15-year-old Jamiles Taylor who was shot multiple times.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

