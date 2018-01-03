Crime

4 women arrested after fight during Tickle Me Tuesday, police said

By Larry Gierer

January 03, 2018 06:41 PM

Four women were arrested after a fight in the After Five Club on Midtown Drive early Wednesday.

According to a police report, charged with affray/fighting in a public place were 23-year-old Shaunice Bell, 23-year-old Tyreese Whitehead, 23-year-old Chacora Phifer, and 22-year-old Chloe Cooper.

Police were called to the club at 1:35 a.m. during its Tickle Me Tuesday event.

Police did not list any injuries.

No reason was given for the fight.

The women are scheduled to be in Columbus Recorder’s Court Thursday at 8 a.m.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581

