Columbus woman was trying to ‘protect her family’ when she was killed at NYE party

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving Nancy Johnson was shot and killed by a long time family friend shortly after midnight during a New Year's Eve party at her home. Her nieces, sisters Annie Robinson and Raven White, describe the evening and remember their aunt as a loving woman with open arms. Columbus Police arrested Tommy McNeal on January 3rd at a home off North Lumpkin Road in Columbus Nancy Johnson was shot and killed by a long time family friend shortly after midnight during a New Year's Eve party at her home. Her nieces, sisters Annie Robinson and Raven White, describe the evening and remember their aunt as a loving woman with open arms. Columbus Police arrested Tommy McNeal on January 3rd at a home off North Lumpkin Road in Columbus Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

