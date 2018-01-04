Former Chambers County prosecutor arrested on arson charges

Former Chambers County assistant district attorney Roland Sledge was arrested and charged with arson in the 2nd degree, according to Valley Police Chief Tommy Weldon. The 61-year-old Valley man was arrested Jan. 3 in connection with an October 21 arson of his home at 305 U.S. Highway 29.
The arrest came after an investigation involving police, fire personnel and investigators with the Alfa insurance agency, police say.
Police say Sledge has confessed to setting the fire himself in an interview, and was take before District Court Judge Calvin Milford where previous bond he had made for theft charges was revoked.
Sledge had previously been arrested for allegedly embezzling $16,000 from a juvenile's bank account which he had conservatorship over, the AP reported.
Never miss a local story.
He was taken to the Russel County Jail, where he is currently being held, police say.
Comments