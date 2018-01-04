Arrest made in New Year’s Day rape case

More Videos 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says Pause 3:05 Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:02 Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing 1:26 'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:07 Ralston Tower resident talks about heating problems inside the building Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer