Arrest made in New Year’s Day rape case

More Videos

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

Pause
Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 3:05

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing 2:02

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Ralston Tower resident talks about heating problems inside the building 2:07

Ralston Tower resident talks about heating problems inside the building

  • What happens in a rape kit exam?

    A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer
A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer

Crime

Arrest made in New Year’s Day rape case

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 04, 2018 09:58 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

An arrest has been made in case in which a woman told police she was sexually assaulted over a three-hour period on New Year’s Day.

Police in Valley , Ala., have arrested Gregory Laron Travis of West Point, Ga., and charged him with four counts of rape.

According to an official report, a 36-year-old woman said she was attacked at her residence on Boyd Circle by an acquaintance at her residence.

She was able to get away to call police on a neighbor’s telephone.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say the suspect gave a full admission.

Travis is now in the Chambers County Detention Center.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

Pause
Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 3:05

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

What happens in a rape kit exam? 2:11

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing 2:02

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Ralston Tower resident talks about heating problems inside the building 2:07

Ralston Tower resident talks about heating problems inside the building

  • Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

    A friend of the 63-year-old woman killed during a New Year’s party was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a standoff in the 200 block of Kendrick Avenue. Tommy McNeal, 65, faces a murder charge in the shooting of Nancy Johnson. He will booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

View More Video