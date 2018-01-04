Arrest made in New Year’s Day rape case

An arrest has been made in case in which a woman told police she was sexually assaulted over a three-hour period on New Year’s Day.
Police in Valley , Ala., have arrested Gregory Laron Travis of West Point, Ga., and charged him with four counts of rape.
According to an official report, a 36-year-old woman said she was attacked at her residence on Boyd Circle by an acquaintance at her residence.
She was able to get away to call police on a neighbor’s telephone.
Police say the suspect gave a full admission.
Travis is now in the Chambers County Detention Center.
