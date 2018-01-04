Woman charged with Cusseta Road stabbing

Nearly one year after a man was stabbed on Cusseta Road, the Columbus woman accused of the incident was taken into custody on Sunday.
Akelia Gibson, 36, faces one count each of aggravated assault related to the Feb. 6 incident in the 2800 block of Cusseta Road. She was placed into the Muscogee County Jail.
The victim was treated at Columbus Midtown Medical Center released.
Columbus police have yet to release any additional details about the incident, but they said Gibson gave police false information.
