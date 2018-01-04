Police charge Auburn man with murder

A 31-year-old Auburn, Ala., man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Marquavious Boler.
Police in Auburn made the arrest Thursday.
According to an official report, around 9:05 p.m. Wednesday officers were called to North Gay Street in reference to shots being fired.
Officers found Boler’s body in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
Police say an investigation discovered that Dowdell, an acquaintance of the victim, was a passenger in a vehicle seen fleeing the scene after the shooting.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a confrontation in the parking lot.
Dowdell was found at a residence in Auburn and he was taken into custody.
He is being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.
The case remains under investigation and anyone with information should call 334-501-3140.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
