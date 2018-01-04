More Videos

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

Pause
Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 3:05

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing 2:02

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 2:55

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Rev. Willie Phillips witnessed part of chase on Lumpkin Court 0:55

Rev. Willie Phillips witnessed part of chase on Lumpkin Court

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 0:11

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Columbus man charged with shooting woman

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 04, 2018 01:02 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Four months after a woman was wounded in a August shooting on Third Avenue, the man accused of the incident was taken into custody.

Demon Moore, 23, was arrested on Sunday and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was placed into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Columbus police were called to the 5000 block of Third Avenue around 5:25 a.m. Aug. 25 to investigate a shooting. The woman who injured was treated at Columbus Midtown Medical Center and released.

Authorities have yet to provide any additional information on the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

Pause
Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 3:05

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing 2:02

Second suspect pleads not guilty in Pawn Shop killing

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 2:55

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Rev. Willie Phillips witnessed part of chase on Lumpkin Court 0:55

Rev. Willie Phillips witnessed part of chase on Lumpkin Court

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 0:11

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop

  • Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

    A friend of the 63-year-old woman killed during a New Year’s party was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a standoff in the 200 block of Kendrick Avenue. Tommy McNeal, 65, faces a murder charge in the shooting of Nancy Johnson. He will booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

View More Video