Columbus man charged with shooting woman

Four months after a woman was wounded in a August shooting on Third Avenue, the man accused of the incident was taken into custody.
Demon Moore, 23, was arrested on Sunday and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was placed into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police were called to the 5000 block of Third Avenue around 5:25 a.m. Aug. 25 to investigate a shooting. The woman who injured was treated at Columbus Midtown Medical Center and released.
Authorities have yet to provide any additional information on the incident.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
