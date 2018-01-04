Officials say hot plate was cause of fatal fire

A fire that killed a 57-year-old Appling, Ga. man on Jan. 2 has been ruled accidental.
The announcement was made by the office of Ralph Hudgens, Georgia’s insurance and safety fire commissioner.
Charles Dorsey died in his home at 5507 Leopard Lane.
According to an official report, the investigation revealed a portable double burner hot plate the victim was using to heat the home ignited flammable materials.
Never miss a local story.
The fatality is Georgia’s first reported fire death for 2018.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments