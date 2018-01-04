Police say man had 410 vape pens filled with THC
Crime

Police: Man found with 410 vape pens filled with THC

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

January 04, 2018 04:50 PM

Police in Auburn, Ala., have charged a 22-year-old Dadeville, Ala., man with possession of a controlled substance.

Officers say Cameron Tucker Peavey was found Wednesday with 410 vape pens filled with Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) oil.

According to an official report, Peavy was contacted by undercover officers in a parking lot in the 300 block of North Dean Road in Auburn while in possession of a package containing the pens.

He was arrested and transported to the Lee County Detention Facility under a $3,000 bond.

This arrest was the result of an investigation by the Auburn Police Division, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Eufaula Police Department.

The case remains under investigation and additional arrests are possible.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

