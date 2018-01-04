Men arrested in November child sexual predator sting face federal charges

More Videos 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says Pause 3:05 Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 2:55 Homicide victim's cousin says 'she was loving person from day one' 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting A five-day undercover operation led to the arrest of 21 people who were accused of preying on children online with the intent to have sex with them, authorities said. The multi-jurisdictional operation was centered in Columbus, Georgia, and launched on November 9, 2017. A five-day undercover operation led to the arrest of 21 people who were accused of preying on children online with the intent to have sex with them, authorities said. The multi-jurisdictional operation was centered in Columbus, Georgia, and launched on November 9, 2017. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

