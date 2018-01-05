12-year-old found with $340 worth of marijuana and stolen firearm, Columbus police say

A 12-year-old was charged after authorities allegedly found him with $340 worth of marijuana at the Circle K gas station on Fort Benning Road, authorities said.
He faces one count each of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
Columbus police were called to the Circle K at 2233 Fort Benning Road Thursday morning to investigate a group of individuals who appeared to be trying to rob the business.
Further investigation led to the arrest of a 12-year-old boy who authorities said had 34 grams of marijuana (with a street value of $340), a digital scale and a stolen firearm.
Never miss a local story.
No further details were given in the police reports.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments