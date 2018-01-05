Columbus man among 8 burglary suspects arrested after police chase

A 19-year-old Columbus man was among 8 burglary suspects arrested early Friday following a police chase in Opelika, authorities.
Raheem McClam and seven others between the ages of 12 and 16 were taken into custody. Their charges include burglary, theft, attempting to elude and bringing stolen property into the State of Alabama.
Opelika police were called to the Car Mart business at 501 Columbus Parkway around 2:09 a.m. Friday to investigate a burglary and theft. They located the suspects in the area.
Authorities said the group fled from authorities, but they were captured after a pursuit.
Friday morning’s incident occurred about seven months after McClam pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder’s Court to an unrelated incident where he allegedly shot his neighbor’s vehicle and punctured his tires.
According to police, McClam was upset with his neighbor for parking in his driveway. No one was harmed during the June incident, but the 1990 Cadillac Eldorado was left with $1,000 worth of damages.
Anyone with information on the burglary case is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous if you wish.
