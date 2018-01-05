Columbus police investigate armed robbery attempt at Circle K

Authorities are searching for any possible suspects tied to the armed robbery attempt that occurred Monday night at the Circle K gas station at 3274 Victory Drive. ‘
In the initial police report, there was no mention of anyone being harmed during the 9:26 p.m. incident.
Columbus police were called to the business around 9:25 p.m. Monday to investigate the robbery attempt, but no arrest have been made in the case. Additional details about the incident have yet to be released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
